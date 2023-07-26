Romania’s public deficit widens in H1 despite full-year fiscal consolidation target

Romania’s public deficit widens in H1 despite full-year fiscal consolidation target. Instead of compressing, Romania’s public deficit expanded by 0.7% of GDP in H1 (to 2.3% of GDP), compromising the 4.4%-of-GDP full-year target and forcing corrective measures of a magnitude of at least 1.4% of GDP in H2 assuming 5%-of-GDP full-year fiscal gap. Romania’s public gap surged by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]