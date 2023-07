CFA Romania Analysts Anticipate 8.21% Average Inflation, See Leu at 5.0438 Units/EUR, Slash 2023 GDP Growth to 2.5%

CFA Romania Analysts Anticipate 8.21% Average Inflation, See Leu at 5.0438 Units/EUR, Slash 2023 GDP Growth to 2.5%. Financial analysts part of CFA Romania association forecast an average inflation rate of 8.21% in the next 12 months, up from 7.73% rate forecast in May, amid the high budgetary gap and tax hike expectations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]