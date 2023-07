Startup Bunnyshell Has EUR4M Funding Round Underway

Startup Bunnyshell Has EUR4M Funding Round Underway. Bunnyshell, the local startup that has developed an Environment as a service (Eaas) platform, is in the middle of a funding round totally worth EUR4 million, with EUR3.5 million coming from current investors, Early Game Ventures (lead investor), RocaX, Marius Istrate and Ana Cinca, and the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]