Insolvent Romanian tour operator loses license after filing for insolvency

Insolvent Romanian tour operator loses license after filing for insolvency. The Romanian Ministry of Economy announced that it sanctioned the tour operator Kusadasi with a fine and, in addition, withdrew its operating license following the inspection carried out after the agency filed for insolvency. Inspections found that the tour operator sold travel services whose (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]