July 25, 2023

Football: Daniel Pancu appointed new coach of Romania's U21 national team
Former Romania international Daniel Pancu has been appointed as the new coach of the U21 national team, replacing Emil Săndoi's leadership who was sacked after a disappointing display at the U21 EURO this year. Pancu, who has 27 caps for the senior team, has signed a two-year contract with (...)

