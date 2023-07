SIF Hoteluri Sells Eurohotel Hotel of Baia Mare for EUR2.1M

SIF Hoteluri Sells Eurohotel Hotel of Baia Mare for EUR2.1M. SIF Hoteluri, controlled by SIF Banat-Crisana, has sold the Eurohotel hotel of Baia Mare for EUR2.1 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]