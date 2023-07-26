Young Romanian swimmer Aissia Claudia Prisecariu wins gold at European Youth Olympic Festival

Young Romanian swimmer Aissia Claudia Prisecariu wins gold at European Youth Olympic Festival. Aissia Claudia Prisecariu, part of the Dinamo sports club, won the gold medal at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Maribor, Slovenia, in the 200-meter backstroke swimming event. Aissia's time was 2:11:73, a new U15 national record, according to CS Dinamo. Aissia is accompanied in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]