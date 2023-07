Apemin Tusnad Eyes Investments Worth Over RON46M In Next Three Years

Apemin Tusnad, one of the largest natural mineral water bottlers in Romania, expects a turnover of RON85.7 million in 2023, up 7% from 2022.