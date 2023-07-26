Romania is 10th in Europe, 30th globally in Kearney ranking of most attractive offshore locations for services



Romania is 10th in Europe, 30th globally in Kearney ranking of most attractive offshore locations for services.

Romania has risen to 10th place in Europe and 30th globally in the ranking of the most attractive locations for offshore services, showing a slight improvement compared to the 2021 study, according to a report by the global consulting firm Kearney. Romania remains relatively attractive in (...)