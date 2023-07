BCR And Erste Grant EUR100M Club Loan Financing To Cerealcom Group

BCR And Erste Grant EUR100M Club Loan Financing To Cerealcom Group. Cerealcom Group, one of the most successful Romanian agribusinesses and the country’s largest producer and exporter of cereals, has signed a club loan-type revolving credit financing worth EUR100 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]