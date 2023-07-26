Antitrust Body Looks Into Deal Whereby Innova Capital Plans To Acquire Netopia Holding And The Firms It Controls



Romania's Competition Council is looking into a transaction whereby the fund Innova/7 SCA SICAV – RAIF intends to take over, through Fastnet S.a.r.l., the company Netopia Holding and the firms controlled by Netopia, respectively Netopia Financial Services, Web2SMS, Mobilpay and MPX Pay Services.