Citi Romania's New HQ In Bucharest's Tiriac Towers Building Achieves LEED ID+C Certification

Citi Romania's New HQ In Bucharest's Tiriac Towers Building Achieves LEED ID+C Certification. The new head office of Citi Romania in capital city Bucharest, located in the Tiriac Towers office building, has received the LEED for Interior Design and Construction (LEED ID+C) certification following a certification process coordinated by real estate consulting firm Colliers. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]