City Grill Group Completes Modernization Works On Buongiorno Italian Restaurants In Bucharest In Wake Of Nearly EUR2.5M Investment. City Grill restaurant group, one of the leading players in the Romanian HoReCa industry, announces the completion of an investment worth almost EUR2.5 million for the modernization of the Buongiorno Italian restaurants in capital city Bucharest, a project started in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]