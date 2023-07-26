Hilton Hotel Chain Takes Hampton by Hilton Brand To Targu Mures After EUR11M Investment By Construction Firm Multinvest

The Hampton by Hilton Hotel in Targu Mures, an investment worth EUR11 million of the Multinvest Group and co-funded by the Pro Economica Foundation, was inaugurated in July following works that took two years. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]