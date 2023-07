US-held Azur Headcount Hits Decade Low

US-held Azur Headcount Hits Decade Low. Timisoara-based paint manufacturer Azur, part of US company ICC Industries, had almost 200 employees in 2022, a decade low, after headcount has constantly dropped starting 2017. Thus, in the past 7 years, the company has laid off around 160 people. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]