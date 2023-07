Prodal 94 Ends 2022 with 50% Higher Turnover at RON175M

Prodal 94 Ends 2022 with 50% Higher Turnover at RON175M. Prodal 94, a major producer on Romania’s spirits market, ended 2022 with turnover of above RON175 million, up 50% from 2021. In the past two years, the business has more than doubled. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]