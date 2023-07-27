Romanian mineral water bottler Apemin Tușnad to invest EUR 9 mln in next three years

Apemin Tușnad, one of the largest Romanian natural mineral water bottlers, which operates several brands including Tușnad, Artesia and Izvorul Ascuns, is investing RON 6 million in technical equipment, access infrastructure and IT systems this year. For 2024 and 2025, the company has planned (...)