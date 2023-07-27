 
July 27, 2023

Romanian mineral water bottler Apemin Tușnad to invest EUR 9 mln in next three years
Jul 27, 2023

Romanian mineral water bottler Apemin Tușnad to invest EUR 9 mln in next three years.

Apemin Tușnad, one of the largest Romanian natural mineral water bottlers, which operates several brands including Tușnad, Artesia and Izvorul Ascuns, is investing RON 6 million in technical equipment, access infrastructure and IT systems this year. For 2024 and 2025, the company has planned (...)

ROCA Industry To Grant RON2M Loan To Eco Euro Doors ROCA Industry (ROC1.RO), the building materials holding part of ROCA Investments, has approved the granting of RON2 million loan to its subsidiary, Eco Euro Doors (EED), which will also contract loans worth RON6 million from Raiffeisen Bank.

Transport Trade Services CEO Buys Nearly RON250,000 Worth Of Company Shares Danube freight transporter Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) informed its investors in a stock market report on Friday (July 28) that the company's CEO, Petru Stefanut, bought 14,400 TTS shares within a deal carried out at the price of RON17.25 per share, totaling RON248,400.

E-commerce Platform MerchantPro: Online Sales Value Up 8.5% In January-June 2023 In the first half of 2023, the value of sales recorded by online stores that use the e-commerce platform MerchantPro grew by 8.5% compared to the same period of 2022, while the number of orders placed by customers rose by 6%, as per an analysis by MerchantPro, a local SaaS eCommerce solutions (...)

ROCA Agri RDF Appoints Alexandru Savin As Chief Executive Officer Agricultural holding ROCA Agri RDF, which owns the companies RDF Agricultura, RDF SA, Adidana Agricultura, Dachim and Supliment, has appointed Alexandru Savin to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

CBRE: Industrial & Logistics Spaces To Play Crucial Role In Solar Energy Production Industrial & logistics spaces will play a crucial role in solar energy, as more than half of it will be provided by rooftop solar PV by 2030, as per a study by CBRE, the global leader in commercial real estate services and investments.

EY: 82% Of European Financial Services Investors Say Gender Diversity In Boardrooms Notably Impacts Their Investment Decisions 82% of European financial services investors state that the gender diversity in boardrooms has a significant influence on their decision to invest, compared to just 6% who say it does not influence their decision at all.

Romanian Ministry of Health launches international tender for new radiotherapy center in Ploiesti Romania’s Ministry of Health recently announced the launch of an international tender for the acquisition of equipment for a new radiotherapy center at the Ploieşti Municipal Hospital. The new center is expected to become operational by the beginning of next year, providing treatment for (...)

 


