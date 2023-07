Romania's Stock Exchange up 7.7% since Hidroelectrica IPO

Romania's Stock Exchange up 7.7% since Hidroelectrica IPO. Since Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) IPO started on June 23, the shares of the state-controlled company have climbed by 11.3% to RON 112.3, being by far the most liquid share on BVB. At the same time, the benchmark BET index increased by 7.7% during the same period. The investors who did not (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]