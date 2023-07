Craft Beer Plant Grivita Opens New Production Unit in Popesti-Leordeni

Matei Lucescu, who in 2019 brought back to life Grivita craft beer brand, one of the most loved beers of the '90s, has this week opened the second production unit, in the wake of EUR6 million investments from own funds. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]