Bos Automotive Products 2022 Turnover Rises 8.5% To over RON445M. Car parts manufacturer Bos Automotive Products Romania, the local subsidiary of Germany’s BOS GmbH&Co. KG, last year posted turnover worth RON445.4 million (EUR90.3 million), up 8.5% year-on-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]