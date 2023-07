Polish-Held Barlinek Sees Profit Rise 2.5 Times in 2022 To over RON30M

Polish-Held Barlinek Sees Profit Rise 2.5 Times in 2022 To over RON30M. Floorboard producer Barlinek Romania, the local subsidiary of Polish group Barlinek controlled by billionaire Michal Solowow, for 2022 reported turnover of RON293.4 million (EUR59.5 million), around 53% higher than in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]