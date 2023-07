Tissue Paper Maker Don Pedro Reaches RON226M Turnover in 2022, Up 40%

Tissue Paper Maker Don Pedro Reaches RON226M Turnover in 2022, Up 40%. Ramnicu Valcea-based Don Pedro, a major Romanian producer of tissue paper, with 250 employees, ended 2022 with turnover worth RON226 million (EUR46 million), up 40% from 2021, after investing to double production capacity. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]