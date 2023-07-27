Jazz & Blues Festival to bring over 100 artists from 9 countries to Brașov next month

Jazz & Blues Festival to bring over 100 artists from 9 countries to Brașov next month. Brașov Jazz & Blues Festival holds its 11th edition next month, with more than 100 artists from nine countries scheduled to perform on five stages. This year's edition takes place from August 10 to 15 in several locations in Brașov and two nearby communes. The lineup includes Tommy Castro (...)