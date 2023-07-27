Romanian athletes dominate high diving competition at World Aquatics Championships

Romanian athletes dominate high diving competition at World Aquatics Championships. Athletes Constantin Popovici and Cătălin Petru Preda won the first medals, gold and silver, for Romania's delegation at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, after securing the top two positions in the high diving competition (27 meters). Leading the rankings after the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]