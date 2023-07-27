Romanian Enterprise SaaS startup Bunnyshell is raising USD 4 mln to fuel further growth

Romanian Enterprise SaaS startup Bunnyshell is raising USD 4 mln to fuel further growth. Bunnyshell, the Romanian Enterprise SaaS startup that simplifies software production for teams, said it is raising EUR 4 million in late seed capital to fuel further growth. The company already secured EUR 3.5 million from Early Game Ventures (lead investor), Roca X, Marius Istrate and Ana (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]