First Bible museum in Romania to open in Timișoara this autumn

First Bible museum in Romania to open in Timișoara this autumn. The first Bible Museum in Romania will open this autumn in Timișoara, in a space provided by City Hall, where hundreds of unique copies, many of them in terms of size or related stories, will be exhibited. "I am delighted that we will finally have a permanent space in the center of Timișoara (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]