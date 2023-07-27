OMV Petrom to install over 400 ultra-fast EV charging points in the region, most in Romania



Integrated energy company OMV Petrom said on July 27 that it signed a European funds contract to develop a network of more than 400 ultra-fast recharging points for electric cars in the region. Most of them will be located in Romania (328), with the rest planned for Slovakia (52) and Hungary (...)