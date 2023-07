District Heating Plant In Portfolio Of Insolvent CET Arad Sells For EUR27.3M At Public Auction

District Heating Plant In Portfolio Of Insolvent CET Arad Sells For EUR27.3M At Public Auction. The district heating plant in the portfolio of insolvent company C.E.T. Arad has been sold for EU27.3 million, representing 90% of the market value, through open bidding. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]