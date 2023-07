AQUILA To Benefit From The Issuer Market Maker Services Provided By Raiffeisen Bank International

AQUILA Part Prod Com (AQ), market leader in integrated distribution and logistics services in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, will benefit from Market Maker services provided by Raiffeisen Bank International, starting August 7, 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]