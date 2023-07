CEC Bank Completes Takeover Of Rural Credit Guarantee Fund From BRD, BCR And Raiffeisen Bank

CEC Bank Completes Takeover Of Rural Credit Guarantee Fund From BRD, BCR And Raiffeisen Bank. Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank announced that it completed the acquisition of a 99.993% ownership stake in the Rural Credit Guarantee Fund (FGCR) from BRD Groupe Societe Generale, Banca Comerciala Romana and Raiffeisen Bank. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]