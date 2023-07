NTT DATA Romania's 2022 Net Profit Surges 135% To Over RON1M After Two Years Of Decline

NTT DATA Romania's 2022 Net Profit Surges 135% To Over RON1M After Two Years Of Decline. Software services and solutions provider NTT Data Romania saw a 135% surge in its net profit in 2022, which overshot he EUR250,000 threshold (RON1.2 million), in line with data released on the finance ministry website. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]