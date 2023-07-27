A Total 2.75 Million Shares Of Transport Trade Services Put Up For Sale By Swiss Capital In RON55M Deal

A Total 2.75 Million Shares Of Transport Trade Services Put Up For Sale By Swiss Capital In RON55M Deal. Update, 8:30 p.m.: The indicative price per share in this transaction ranges between RON17 and RON17.5 per unit. Thursday evening (July 27), the shares of Danube freight transporter Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) closed at RON19.85. Therefore, the indicative price is 12% lower. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]