Ana Maria Mihaescu Quits As Independent Member Of Supervisory Board Of Raiffeisen Bank. Raiffeisen Bank has announced in a stock market report on Thursday (July 27) that Ana Maria Mihaescu submitted her resignation from the position of independent member of the Supervisory Board, starting with August 1st, 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]