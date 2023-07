Eusebiu Gutu Acquires Assets Of Former Chemical Plant Nitroporos Fagaras For EUR8.2M

Businessman Eusebiu Gutu has acquired the assets of the former insolvent chemical plant Nitroporos Fagaras, part of InterAgro Group, for EUR8.2 million.