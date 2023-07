TRW Automotive Safety Systems' 2022 Net Profit Grows 10.5% YoY To Over RON61M

TRW Automotive Safety Systems' 2022 Net Profit Grows 10.5% YoY To Over RON61M. Airbag manufacturer TRW Automotive Safety Systems, part of Germany’s ZF Group, had a net profit of RON61.1 million (EUR12.4 million) in 2022, up 10.5% from RON55.3 million (EUR11.3 million) reported in 2021, in line with publicly available data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]