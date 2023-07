Belgium's Carmeuse Reports 38% Higher Turnover, Of RON318.9M, For 2022

Belgium's Carmeuse Reports 38% Higher Turnover, Of RON318.9M, For 2022. Belgium’s Carmeuse Holding, which owns three factories producing lime on the local market, ended 2022 with a turnover of RON318.9 million (EUR64.7 million), up 38% from RON230.5 million (EUR46.8 million) reported in 2021, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]