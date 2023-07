OMV Petrom to pay a special dividend higher than the normal one

OMV Petrom to pay a special dividend higher than the normal one. The Executive Board of Integrated Romanian energy company OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) proposes the distribution of a special dividend in gross value of RON 0.0450 per share, which leads to a total value of special dividends of RON 2.8 billion. This would result in a gross dividend yield of 8.2%, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]