Petrom Reports RON537M Losses in 2Q/2023; 1H/2023 Profit Plunges 80% to RON944M. OMV Petrom, Romania’s sole oil and gas producer, reported RON537 million losses for the second quarter of 2023, compared with a net result of RON2.9 billion in the year-earlier period, amid solidarity taxes. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]