Insolvent combined heat and power plant in Arad sold for EUR 27.3 mln

Insolvent combined heat and power plant in Arad sold for EUR 27.3 mln. The district combined heating and power plant CET Arad, insolvent and under conservation since the end of 2021, was sold to AOT Energy at the price of EUR 27.3 million, representing 90% of the market value, through an open public auction, Bursa.ro reported. Eurosmart managed the insolvent (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]