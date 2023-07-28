INS: Romanian Execs Expect Higher Prices in Construction and Retail, Rising Employee Numbers and Activity in July-Sept 2023
Jul 28, 2023
INS: Romanian Execs Expect Higher Prices in Construction and Retail, Rising Employee Numbers and Activity in July-Sept 2023.
Romanian executives for the July-September period expect prices to go up in constructions and retail, in parallel with an increase in employee numbers and activity, in line with a survey by the country’s statistics board INS.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]