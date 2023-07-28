 
July 28, 2023

Central Romania: Sustainability festival consolid8 to take place in Brașov
Jul 28, 2023

consolid8 Festival, the first event in Romania dedicated to green technologies and sustainable urban development, announced its second edition, Green Vision - Impactful Solutions, which will take place at the "Sică Alexandrescu" Theater in Brașov from September 22 to 24, 2023. consolid8 (...)

OMV Petrom To Vote On Distribution Of RON2.8B Worth Of Special Dividends On Sept 12 OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the largest crude oil and fuel producer in Romania, said in a stock market report on Friday that on Sept 12 it would hold the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to vote on the distribution of special dividends worth RON2.8 billion.

Hidroelectrica Extends Terms Of Provisional Members Of Board Of Directors Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO), the largest hydropower producer in Eastern Europe, announced in a stock market report Friday evening (July 28) that it extended by tow months the mandates of the provisional members of its Board of Directors.

Atelierele CFR Grivita Plans To Put Up For Sale Nearly 30,000-Sqm Land And 17,500-Sqm Constructions Rolling stock manufacturer Atelierele CFR Grivita (ATRD.RO) intends to put up for sale a plot of land of around 30,000 square meters and constructions of 17,500 sqm on Calea Grivitei Roadway in capital Bucharest.

ROCA Industry To Grant RON2M Loan To Eco Euro Doors ROCA Industry (ROC1.RO), the building materials holding part of ROCA Investments, has approved the granting of RON2 million loan to its subsidiary, Eco Euro Doors (EED), which will also contract loans worth RON6 million from Raiffeisen Bank.

Transport Trade Services CEO Buys Nearly RON250,000 Worth Of Company Shares Danube freight transporter Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) informed its investors in a stock market report on Friday (July 28) that the company's CEO, Petru Stefanut, bought 14,400 TTS shares within a deal carried out at the price of RON17.25 per share, totaling RON248,400.

E-commerce Platform MerchantPro: Online Sales Value Up 8.5% In January-June 2023 In the first half of 2023, the value of sales recorded by online stores that use the e-commerce platform MerchantPro grew by 8.5% compared to the same period of 2022, while the number of orders placed by customers rose by 6%, as per an analysis by MerchantPro, a local SaaS eCommerce solutions (...)

ROCA Agri RDF Appoints Alexandru Savin As Chief Executive Officer Agricultural holding ROCA Agri RDF, which owns the companies RDF Agricultura, RDF SA, Adidana Agricultura, Dachim and Supliment, has appointed Alexandru Savin to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

 


