ROCA Agri RDF Appoints Alexandru Savin As Chief Executive Officer

ROCA Agri RDF Appoints Alexandru Savin As Chief Executive Officer. Agricultural holding ROCA Agri RDF, which owns the companies RDF Agricultura, RDF SA, Adidana Agricultura, Dachim and Supliment, has appointed Alexandru Savin to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).