ROCA Industry To Grant RON2M Loan To Eco Euro Doors

ROCA Industry To Grant RON2M Loan To Eco Euro Doors. ROCA Industry (ROC1.RO), the building materials holding part of ROCA Investments, has approved the granting of RON2 million loan to its subsidiary, Eco Euro Doors (EED), which will also contract loans worth RON6 million from Raiffeisen Bank. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]