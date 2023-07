Transport Trade Services CEO Buys Nearly RON250,000 Worth Of Company Shares

Danube freight transporter Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) informed its investors in a stock market report on Friday (July 28) that the company's CEO, Petru Stefanut, bought 14,400 TTS shares within a deal carried out at the price of RON17.25 per share, totaling RON248,400. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]