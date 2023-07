OMV Petrom To Vote On Distribution Of RON2.8B Worth Of Special Dividends On Sept 12

OMV Petrom To Vote On Distribution Of RON2.8B Worth Of Special Dividends On Sept 12. OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the largest crude oil and fuel producer in Romania, said in a stock market report on Friday that on Sept 12 it would hold the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to vote on the distribution of special dividends worth RON2.8 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]