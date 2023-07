Atelierele CFR Grivita Plans To Put Up For Sale Nearly 30,000-Sqm Land And 17,500-Sqm Constructions

Atelierele CFR Grivita Plans To Put Up For Sale Nearly 30,000-Sqm Land And 17,500-Sqm Constructions. Rolling stock manufacturer Atelierele CFR Grivita (ATRD.RO) intends to put up for sale a plot of land of around 30,000 square meters and constructions of 17,500 sqm on Calea Grivitei Roadway in capital Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]