Elmar Grutschnig appointed CFO of Mercedes-Benz Romania. Elmar Grutschnig, the current head of Revenue Controlling for Mercedes-Benz Middle East and North Africa, will undergo a job rotation with Oliver Wurtz to take on the role of CFO at Mercedes-Benz Romania, starting from August 1, 2023. Elmar, 50, joined Mercedes-Benz 24 years ago. His (...)