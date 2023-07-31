Black Sea Air Show to take place this weekend at Constanța international airport

Black Sea Air Show to take place this weekend at Constanța international airport. The Black Sea Air Show, taking place on August 5 at the "Mihail Kogălniceanu" International Airport in Constanța county, is set to be the aviation event of the year on the seaside coast, according to the organizers. The aerial spectacle will feature pilots from "Şoimii României," the Romanian (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]