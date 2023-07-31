Romania kicks off scrappage program to take older cars out of circulation
Jul 31, 2023
Romania kicks off scrappage program to take older cars out of circulation.
Romania’s Used Vehicle Scrappage Program - Rabla Local recently kicked off, allowing individuals to register to receive RON 3,000 (EUR 608) in exchange for scrapping a vehicle older than 15 years. The budget for the program is RON 240 mln (EUR 48.6 mln). Environment minister Mircea Fechet (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]