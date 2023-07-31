Romania kicks off scrappage program to take older cars out of circulation

Romania's Used Vehicle Scrappage Program - Rabla Local recently kicked off, allowing individuals to register to receive RON 3,000 (EUR 608) in exchange for scrapping a vehicle older than 15 years. The budget for the program is RON 240 mln (EUR 48.6 mln). Environment minister Mircea Fechet (...)