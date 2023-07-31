MedLife Group Expands Sfanta Maria Clinics Network Via Two New Acquisitions, In Craiova And Cluj

MedLife Group Expands Sfanta Maria Clinics Network Via Two New Acquisitions, In Craiova And Cluj. MedLife, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania and the medical provider with the greatest know-how in M&A, has announced in a stock market report the acquisition of the entire stake in Policlinica Sfantul Ilie in Craiova, as well as the majority stake of 51% in Union (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]